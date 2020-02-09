Redwood Investments LLC Buys 3,078 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Msci by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Msci by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after buying an additional 124,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Msci by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,946,000 after buying an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Msci by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.83. 331,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.20 and a 200-day moving average of $245.05. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $304.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSCI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.58, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,452,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,373 shares of company stock valued at $12,402,968. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

