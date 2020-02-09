Redwood Investments LLC Buys 94,687 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 94,687 shares during the quarter. Power Integrations comprises about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Power Integrations worth $19,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,028.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 1,806.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 119,553 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 146.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $28,860.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,705.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $3,582,012.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,886 shares of company stock worth $8,623,038. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,460. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $106.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

