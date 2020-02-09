Redwood Investments LLC Buys New Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 324,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,223,000. Deluxe makes up about 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.77% of Deluxe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $62,378,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Deluxe by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 181,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,886,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 877,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a positive return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

