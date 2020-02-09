Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,277 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.79. 1,161,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $205.37.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.23.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

