Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,843 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 125,800.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. 2,423,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,677. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

