Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,375,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $5,102,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.02 and its 200 day moving average is $293.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.