Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $12,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,901. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.50. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $95.71 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $8,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,421,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,059,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,107,850 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

