Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,829 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Lithia Motors worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LAD traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 238,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.