Redwood Investments LLC Has $20.10 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,895 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Planet Fitness worth $20,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.58. 547,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,083. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

