Redwood Investments LLC Has $23.53 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.38. The company had a trading volume of 435,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $130.19 and a 12-month high of $199.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average is $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.