Redwood Investments LLC Has $23.55 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,373 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions accounts for 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Viavi Solutions worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,909,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,971,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,612,000 after buying an additional 946,439 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,629,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,779,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 507,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.00. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

