Redwood Investments LLC Has $25.13 Million Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,452 shares during the quarter. Brink’s makes up about 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of Brink’s worth $25,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brink’s by 971.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Brink’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares during the period.

BCO stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. 870,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,894. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

