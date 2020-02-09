Redwood Investments LLC Has $27.05 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,517 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises 2.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.93% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,255. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,579,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,425.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.