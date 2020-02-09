Redwood Investments LLC Has $28.32 Million Stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,931 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods makes up approximately 2.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 1.04% of Simply Good Foods worth $28,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.83. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 123,291 shares of company stock worth $2,981,736. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

