Redwood Investments LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,014 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

