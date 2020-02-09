Redwood Investments LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,785 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,627. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $151.51 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

