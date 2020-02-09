Redwood Investments LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,251 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 220,960 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,104,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,865,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

