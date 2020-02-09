Redwood Investments LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,429 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,747,000 after buying an additional 700,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,362,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,882,000 after buying an additional 643,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 10,896,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.