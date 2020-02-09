Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. WD-40 comprises about 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.80% of WD-40 worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 9.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WD-40 by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.87. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

