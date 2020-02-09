Redwood Investments LLC Invests $9.66 Million in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Aaron’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter worth $94,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 640,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,425. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

