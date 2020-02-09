Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,034 shares during the quarter. Generac comprises approximately 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.35% of Generac worth $21,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Generac by 138.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 34.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Generac stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 630,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

