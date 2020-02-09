Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,024 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for approximately 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Trex worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Trex alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

TREX stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.33. 433,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,160. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.90. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.