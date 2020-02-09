Redwood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Addus Homecare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADUS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after buying an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 60.3% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 55,090 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the fourth quarter valued at $12,775,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 43.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. 100,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,961. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $101.22.

In related news, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $46,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $465,276.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 743,029 shares of company stock worth $61,883,356. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.