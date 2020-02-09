Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 33,376 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of eHealth worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in eHealth by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in eHealth by 5.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,441,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

EHTH traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.15 and a beta of 0.81. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other eHealth news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

