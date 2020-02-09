Redwood Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 341,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,581,000. Brady comprises approximately 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of Brady as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 101,753 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Brady by 41.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brady by 46.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $57,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. 139,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,453. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

