Redwood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 230,013 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230,013 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 220,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

