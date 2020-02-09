Redwood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 430,835 QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 430,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,381,000. QTS Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.74% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of QTS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.30. 197,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,421. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 416.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $59.01.

In other news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $125,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

