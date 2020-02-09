Redwood Investments LLC Raises Stake in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,759 shares during the quarter. Funko accounts for about 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Funko worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Funko by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $459.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Funko Inc has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

