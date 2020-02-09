Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 1.06% of Freshpet worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Freshpet stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 178,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -509.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $67.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $55,428.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,173 shares of company stock worth $1,169,125. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

