Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,584 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Workiva worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 541.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Workiva by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 7.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863. Company insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

WK traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $47.03. 133,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Workiva Inc has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

