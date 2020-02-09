Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319,485 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $83,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares in the company, valued at $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,276 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.