Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,115 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $201,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $87,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.18. 2,259,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.57 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.07. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

