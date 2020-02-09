Redwood Investments LLC Sells 14,033 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

