Redwood Investments LLC Sells 158,780 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,780 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Avalara worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2,126.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avalara by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

In related news, Director Justin Sadrian sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $1,345,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,178. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,170. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 0.46. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.