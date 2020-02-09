Redwood Investments LLC Sells 20,211 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,211 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 1.04% of CareDx worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareDx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CareDx by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CareDx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNA traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.13. 589,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,639. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

