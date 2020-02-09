Redwood Investments LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Penumbra worth $14,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Penumbra by 22.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.35. 238,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average is $157.83. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $28,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $1,349,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,243. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

