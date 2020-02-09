Redwood Investments LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Solaredge Technologies worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,224,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.62. 575,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Insiders have sold a total of 188,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,636,404 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.31.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

