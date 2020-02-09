Redwood Investments LLC Sells 285,366 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285,366 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of HMS worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 456.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in HMS in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HMS in the third quarter worth $125,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $27.85. 324,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,055. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $40.67.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

