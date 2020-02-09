Redwood Investments LLC Sells 36,039 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 36,039 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $66,793,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after buying an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,725,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,241,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

