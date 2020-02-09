Redwood Investments LLC Sells 43,524 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,524 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.66. 1,354,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,452 shares of company stock valued at $14,241,764. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

