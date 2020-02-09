Redwood Investments LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Medpace worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 307,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.17. 253,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,563. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

