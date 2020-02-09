Redwood Investments LLC Sells 62,753 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,753 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.81% of Palomar worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Palomar by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palomar stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 286,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

In other Palomar news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,546,950.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

