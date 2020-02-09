Redwood Investments LLC Sells 75,046 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,046 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.41% of Mercury Systems worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,311,000 after purchasing an additional 889,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after buying an additional 499,649 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 419,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

MRCY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.98. 253,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

