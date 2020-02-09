Redwood Investments LLC Sells 87,511 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,511 shares during the quarter. Inphi makes up approximately 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Inphi worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inphi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 105,597 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,927,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 529.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the period.

In other Inphi news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $199,791.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,226.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of IPHI stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,005. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

