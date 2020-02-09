Redwood Investments LLC Takes Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 235,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $451,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,357. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $185.90. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

