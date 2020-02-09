Redwood Investments LLC Trims Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of KB Home worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 97.7% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 14.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KB Home by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on KB Home to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 1,330,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,739. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $39.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

