Redwood Investments LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,069 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,005. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $335.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.05 and its 200-day moving average is $286.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,623 shares of company stock valued at $128,462,192 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

