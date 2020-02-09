Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,031 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.91. 1,292,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,190. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

