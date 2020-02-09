Refereum Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $313,819.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, DDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex, Cobinhood, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

