Regalcoin Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $45,494.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Regalcoin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000282 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

